 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears take 7-0 lead as trick play turns into 94-yard punt return touchdown

  
Published January 5, 2025 01:29 PM

The Bears went into their bag of tricks to take a lead against the Packers today.

With the Packers punting, the Bears had two returners on the field. While one pretended to be fielding the ball along the left sideline, the actual returner, Josh Blackwell, was going largely unnoticed by the Packers’ coverage as he actually caught the ball along the right sideline. Blackwell raced downfield for a 94-yard touchdown.

It was a huge error by the Packers’ special teams, and a great play by the Bears’ special teams — though it’s fair to question why the Bears waited until the end of the season to get creative when they’ve desperately needed it all year.

The Bears are up 7-0. It’s the first time the Bears have had a lead at any point in any game since Week 12.

The Bears have nothing to play for, but the Packers are playing to win as they hope to improve from the 7 seed to the 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. Early on, the Packers aren’t playing playoff-caliber football.