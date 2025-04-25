 Skip navigation
Bears take WR Luther Burden III at No. 39

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:43 PM

The final pick traded to the Bears as part of the Bryce Young trade has been used.

The Bears selected wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 39th overall pick on Friday night. He joins tight end Colston Loveland as rookie additions to the offense ahead of Ben Johnson’s first year as their head coach.

Carolina traded wide receiver DJ Moore, their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, and their 2023 and 2025 second-round picks to the Bears in order to move up to the first overall pick in 2023. The 2024 first-rounder turned out to be the first overall pick, which the Bears used to take quarterback Caleb Williams. They also added tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson with picks they received in that deal.

Burden had 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season. He joins Moore and 2024 first-rounder Rome Odunze in the Bears receiving corps.