Bears TE Colston Loveland: Shoulder’s been good, won’t really know until camp

  
Published July 14, 2025 09:46 AM

Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland hosted his first football camp for kids last week, but his participation remained limited because of his right shoulder.

Loveland spent most of the offseason program as an observer after having surgery to repair the AC joint in his shoulder and he was throwing the football with his left hand while helping out at his camp. The first-round pick will be reporting to training camp at the end of this week and he said that is when he’ll have a full sense of how well his recovery has gone.

“It’s been good. There haven’t really been live bullets flying yet,” Loveland said, via Aaron McMann of MLive.com. “We’ll really know in camp once I get out there, doing a lot more stuff.”

The Bears drafted Loveland after using free agency to buttress their offensive line and all of the moves are designed to give quarterback Caleb Williams a leg up in his second NFL season. Full health across the board will be a plus to that bid, so the Bears will be hoping to see Loveland doing everything on the practice field.