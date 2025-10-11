 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Bears to start Theo Benedet at left tackle on Monday night

  
Published October 11, 2025 05:13 PM

Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced on Saturday that the team will be going with a new starter at left tackle against the Commanders on Monday night.

Theo Benedet wil make his first start at the position. Benedet is replacing Braxton Jones, which was also the case during the team’s Week 4 win over the Raiders. Benedet started that game at right tackle in place of the injured Darnell Wright, but moved to the left side in the middle of the game.

Johnson did not say whether the move was permanent at the time, but it is now official. Ozzy Trapilo will start at right tackle this week.

Benedet went undrafted in 2024 and spent the regulae season on the practice squad. He was in the mix for the starting job this summer and will now get his chance to show he’s the long-term guy for the job.