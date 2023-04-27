 Skip navigation
Bears trade back to No. 10, take Darnell Wright

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:30 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze what makes Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright Simms' No. 1 tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears traded back one spot with the Eagles, netting them a fourth-round pick in 2024.

They then used the 10th overall pick to select University of Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

It marks the first time since 1983 that the Bears have taken an offensive lineman in the top 10. They hope that Wright works out as well as Jimbo Covert did for them. Covert, the sixth overall pick in 1983, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after 110 starts and two All-Pro nods in his career with the Bears.

Wright is a plug-and-play starter at right tackle, who will help keep Justin Fields upright. Fields took a league-leading 55 sacks last season.

Wright earned second-team All-SEC honors at the position last season. In his four-year career, Wright made 27 starts at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.