David Bailey initially thought Jets wouldn’t pick him when they canceled pre-draft visit

Fernando Mendoza was locked in as the Raiders’ choice as the first overall pick for quite a while and that left the Jets’ choice at No. 2 as the first major question mark of the draft.

The Jets were seen as making a call between David Bailey and Arvell Reese for the last few weeks and betting markets flipped several times when it came to which player was the favorite. One of the flips came after the Jets canceled Bailey’s visit to the team’s facility and bettors weren’t the only ones reading the tea leaves about what that meant about the team’s intentions.

During a press conference on Friday, Bailey said his first reaction was that it meant the Jets were going in the other direction.

“Initially, I probably thought they’re not going to pick me,” Bailey said. “But I was thinking back to the interactions prior to the meeting getting canceled and I was thinking back to the interaction I had with them at the Combine and at the steakhouse and the FaceTimes with Mougey. I had a good relationship with them. I felt good talking to them. I feel like they had a good attitude towards me and vice versa.”

Bailey said his agent provided further reassurance that the canceled visit didn’t mean he was out of the running at No. 2 and Thursday night’s pick made it clear that the meeting wasn’t a make or break part of the equation for the Jets.