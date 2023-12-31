Bears will have first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears have plenty to celebrate on the final day of 2023.

They beat the Falcons 37-17 to move to 7-9 on the season and the Panthers lost 26-0 to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. That loss coupled with the Cardinals’ win over the Eagles means that the Panthers are guaranteed to finish the season with the worst record in the NFL.

Carolina traded their 2024 first-round pick to the Bears for the chance to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick last year, however, and that means Chicago will once again head into the offseason with the first overall pick for the second straight year.

If they opt to stick with Justin Fields as their quarterback, the Bears could move the pick for even more assets to use to build around him and set the stage for a push to return to contention during the 2025 season. If they don’t, Fields could go in a trade for pieces to put around the next quarterback and those options will make the Bears an interesting team to watch as the offseason gets underway.