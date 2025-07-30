Bears will honor Steve McMichael, Virginia McCaskey on their uniforms this season

The Bears will honor Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael and longtime owner Virginia McCaskey on their uniforms this season.

Bears chairman George McCaskey told the Chicago Sun-Times that the Bears will wear a football-shaped patch with Virginia McCaskey’s initials on their jerseys for every game this season. George McCaskey will also honor his mother by having the Bears wear no throwbacks or alternate jerseys this season, which was her preference.

“She said to me many times, ‘If it were up to me, we’d have the same uniform at home and the same uniform away,’” McCaskey said. “I’m thinking, ‘Well, it is up to you, Mom.’ It’s a tribute to her than she understood and deferred to us in those choices. So we thought this would be a nice way to pay tribute to her.”

The Bears will also wear a No. 76 decal on their helmets this season in honor of McMichael, and the same No. 76 logo will be on the grass at Soldier Field for home games.

McCaskey died in February at the age of 102. McMichael died in April at the age of 67.