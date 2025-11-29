Ben Johnson: Bears’ win over Eagles doesn’t happen without our offensive line

The Bears ran for 281 yards in Friday’s win over the Eagles, and both of their running backs, with running back Kyle Monangai gaining 130 yards and D’Andre Swift gaining 125 yards. That doesn’t happen without great offensive line play.

Bears coach Ben Johnson made a point after the game of mentioning left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dallman, right guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Darnell Wright.

“It doesn’t happen without that offensive line,” Johnson said. “You can’t say enough about Ozzy and Joe and Drew Dallman, and Jonah and Darnell. Those guys, they were huge for us. Really proud of them.”

On a windy day in Philadelphia, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed just 17 of 36 passes for 154 yards, and Johnson said afterward that he should have stuck with the running game even more than he did.

“I look down and I see 36 attempts and I go, ‘Shoot, I probably called too many pass plays in this game,’ especially with how we were running it, so that’s an area that I can be better at,” Johnson said.

But in a cold and blustery game, the big guys upfront can make all the difference, and that’s what Johnson wanted to call attention to after the game: “I can’t say enough good things about our offensive line today.”