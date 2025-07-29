 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson: Caleb Williams is so much more comfortable right now

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:39 AM

One of Ben Johnson’s most important charges as the first-year head coach of the Bears is developing quarterback Caleb Williams.

While there is a lot Williams still has to learn in a new offense with a new play-caller, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that the young quarterback is making progress.

I probably just see growth,” Johnson said, via Adam Hoge of allchgo.com. “He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday — the walk-through — in terms of moving around. We go from gun, to under [center], to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving. We’re adding more every day.

“I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing, and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

Johnson has been fairly candid about Williams and how he’s progressed throughout the spring and summer. We’ll see how much last year’s No. 1 overall pick has truly made strides when games begin in September.