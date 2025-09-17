 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson downplays Tom Brady’s ability to get info in Week 4 for Week 5 Bears-Raiders game

  
Published September 17, 2025 03:46 PM

Monday night’s images of Raiders owner/Fox broadcaster Tom Brady in the Las Vegas coaches’ box crystallized for many his conflict of interest. Then came the dot-connecting.

Brady will be working Sunday’s Cowboys-Bears game, one week before the Raiders host the Bears.

Chicago coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that he has no concerns about Brady’s handling of the Bears’ next game.

“I’m really not worried about it,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he’s going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now.

“Personnel-wise, really the same thing. It’s not like I’m going to sit down with him and say, ‘Hey, don’t do this to Caleb Williams or you might get it!’ Like, there’s not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal to be honest with you.”

Johnson added that he’s generally careful when talking about his team, to anyone and to everyone.

“Man, I’ve been careful with everything I’ve said since the season started,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in pure coachspeak mode since this season has started. So to me, it’s just business as usual. I’m just fine. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship.”

The last sentence explains Johnson’s effort to downplay the issue. His “really good relationship” with Brady will take a turn for the “not really good” is Johnson were to come out and say, for instance, “Why did the NFL allow this?”

Remember, the Raiders wanted to hire Ben Johnson to be the team’s coach. It was widely believed during the hiring cycle (it was an issue during the Commanders-Lions playoff game), and owner Mark Davis later confirmed it.

Why would Johnson want to burn a potential bridge, if at some point he’s looking for his second head-coaching job — or possibly for a landing spot as an offensive coordinator if things don’t work out with the Bears? Johnson has no reason to say anything other than exactly what he said.

Meanwhile, Brady will be on the field during pregame warmups. Gathering plenty of intelligence about players and assistant coaches, for use later. That’s the thing that is being overlooked by focusing on the short-term benefit of Brady calling games involving future Raiders opponents in 2025. Brady is developing an enhanced database that no other team will have, fueled by the valuable nuggets to be gleaned by strolling around the field and sidling up to anyone he wants in order to find out a little bit more about this guy. Or that guy. Or the other guy over there.

You know, like he probably did last year regarding Johnson, while working Lions games for Fox.