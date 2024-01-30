Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he’s staying with Lions

As it turns out, the Lions won’t have to replace their offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Ben Johnson has informed the Commanders and Seahawks that he is going to stay with Detroit for 2024, withdrawing his name from consideration for their head coaching vacancies.

Johnson, 37, has been Detroit’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Each year, the club has finished No. 5 in points scored.

He was considered one of the hottest head coaching candidates entering the offseason and met with several teams. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson’s “asking price spooked some teams.”

Johnson has been with Detroit since 2019 when he was hired as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2020 and was retained when head coach Dan Campbell took over in 2021. He was promoted to passing game coordinator during the 2021 season and promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.