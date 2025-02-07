Ben Johnson named assistant coach of the year

Ben Johnson won assistant coach of the year on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Now the head coach of the Bears, Johnson is the first Lions assistant to win the award, which began in 2014. He received 364 points, with 29 of 50 first-place votes. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was second (143 points, 3 first-place votes) and former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn third (110, 6) followed by Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (109, 3), Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (73, 2), Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen (69, 2), Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (39, 2), Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken (37, 1) and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (32, 1).

Johnson spent six seasons in Detroit, the past three as offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Lions set franchise records for most points scored (564), touchdowns (70), first downs (410) and total net yards (6,962). Detroit led the league in points, points per game (33.2), touchdowns, first downs and were second in total offense per game (409.5) and passing offense per game (263.2).

Five different Lions players scored at least seven touchdowns, which tied an NFL record.