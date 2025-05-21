Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams: We’re turning the page, focusing on here and now

Last week, an excerpt from a new book caused a stir with details from Caleb Williams’ pre-draft process that noted his reluctance to play for the Bears.

While Ben Johnson wasn’t with the organization at that time, he is Williams’ head coach now and addressed the topic to open his Wednesday press conference.

“It’s come to my attention that the quarterback’s been out in the media over the last week,” Johnson said in his opening statement after the club’s OTA practice. “And just to get out in front of that a little bit, I just wanted to say I wasn’t here last year, and so I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year. But from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with. And we just are focused on getting a little better every day.”

Johnson said he had discussed the book excerpt with Williams after it came out last week.

“But he’s his own man. He’s going to be treated as such,” Johnson said. “I think we’re both really looking forward to turning the page on years prior and focusing on the here and now.”

During the offseason program, Johnson said that means developing a rapport and a sense of trust between coach and quarterback.

“That’s earned over time,” Johnson said. “You don’t walk in Day 1 and expect that to be achieved. So, the more time we spend together, he understands that I have his best interests at heart and vice versa. He’s going to go out there and play as well as he possibly can — not just for himself or me, but for the whole team and the city. That’s really what it comes down to.

“So, we’re very much aligned in terms of what we want to get done, and it just takes more time on task in terms of getting on the same page with how we’re going to do it.”

As for the notion that the Bears are where quarterbacks go to die, Johnson sounds ready to take that head on.

“I love it. I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative,” Johnson said. “That’s where great stories are written. So, we’re looking to write a new chapter here — 2025 Chicago Bears — and looking forward to the future.”