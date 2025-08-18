 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson pleased with “big-time throws” from Caleb Williams

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:06 AM

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was happy with his quarterback after Sunday night’s preseason game against the Bills.

Williams completed 6 of 10 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown, no turnovers and no sacks,, and Johnson said after the game that Williams looked the way the Bears wanted him to look in live game action.

“Caleb made a couple big-time throws, in my opinion, to keep that drive going, and some explosive plays there, so it was good — it was good to see,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Williams has had some bad days in training camp but that last week’s practices and Sunday night’s game were as good as he’s been.

“I thought the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he’s stacked up good days in a row,” Johnson said. “The challenge is going to be to keep pushing in that direction.”

The Bears beat the Bills 38-0 and Johnson said that was all about the players’ execution.

“It really had nothing to do with scheme. It was all about our guys and how they wanted to play the game,” Johnson said.

Now Johnson will hope that promising performance can carry over to the regular season.