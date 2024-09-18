Ben Roethlisberger: Even if Russell Wilson is healthy, I’d stick with Justin Fields

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says that Justin Fields, not Russell Wilson, should be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh — even if Wilson is cleared to return from his calf injury.

Roethlisberger said on his podcast that the Steelers have played well enough with Fields starting the first two games that there’s no reason to make a change.

“I like what I’ve seen, I like that he’s getting into it, I like that he’s getting the feel of it,” Roethlisberger said of Fields. “If you told me they were 1-1 or 0-2 and these are going on, I’d think they’d have to do something, but again, he’s not turning the ball over, they’re 2-0. Big test this week with the Chargers coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin. I said it last week I wouldn’t, but what I saw [in Week Two]. I think that he has earned and deserves the right to stay there.”

Roethlisberger said coach Mike Tomlin could still make a change, but he compared it to his own first season in Pittsburgh, when Tommy Maddox started the first two games but was injured, and Roethlisberger kept the starting job because the Steelers kept winning with him.

“You could still change it up now. Mike could go back to Russ. It’s only two games in,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s how I first got in, Tommy hurt his elbow and it wasn’t a season-ender, but we hadn’t lost, and once you get into a rhythm and you get good things going, you don’t want to mess that up. . . . I didn’t always put up big numbers, but I prided myself on getting wins, and that’s what you’re supposed to do as a quarterback: You’re supposed to win football games.”

Roethlisberger said Fields is similar.

“Justin’s stats, nothing crazy, 117 yards, are you impressed? Probably not. You know what I’m impressed with? No turnovers. I’m impressed with efficiency. I thought he ran the ball when he had to, he did some really good things,” Roethlisberger said.

As long as the Steelers keep winning, it’s doubtful that Wilson is getting on the field. And Roethlisberger doesn’t think he should.