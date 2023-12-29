Bengals activate Cam Taylor-Britt from IR

The Bengals aren’t sure about wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they are set to have cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt back in the lineup.

Taylor-Britt was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week and the Bengals announced that he has been activated on Friday. They had an open spot on the 53-man roster, so they did not have to make a corresponding move.

An ankle injury sent Taylor-Britt to the list on December 4 and he has missed the minimum four games necessary to return to action. He has 46 tackles, four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.

Chase is questionable to play due to the shoulder injury that kept him out last week. Cornerback Jalen Davis is questionable with a groin injury and everyone else on the Bengals roster is set to go this weekend.