 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals activate Trent Brown

  
Published August 4, 2024 01:19 PM

The Bengals are set to get tackle Trent Brown on the field for the first time this summer.

Brown passed his physical on Sunday and the Bengals will take him off of the non-injury list as a result. Brown went on the list when camp opened last month.

The Bengals signed Brown as a free agent this offseason. He spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and also spent the 2018 season in New England before joining the Raiders for a couple of years.

Brown is expected to be the right tackle in Cincinnati with Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side. The Bengals also have first-round pick Amarius Mims on hand this season.