Bengals activate Trent Brown

The Bengals are set to get tackle Trent Brown on the field for the first time this summer.

Brown passed his physical on Sunday and the Bengals will take him off of the non-injury list as a result. Brown went on the list when camp opened last month.

The Bengals signed Brown as a free agent this offseason. He spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and also spent the 2018 season in New England before joining the Raiders for a couple of years.

Brown is expected to be the right tackle in Cincinnati with Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side. The Bengals also have first-round pick Amarius Mims on hand this season.