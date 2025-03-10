Bengals agree to terms with LB Oren Burks

The Eagles re-signed Zack Baun, but their other starting linebacker from Super Bowl LIX is set to play elsewhere in 2025.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Oren Burks has agreed to terms with the Bengals on Monday. It is a two-year, $5 million deal for Burks in Cincinnati.

Burks was primarily a special teams player for the Eagles, but he took over as the starter on defense after Nakobe Dean’s knee injury in the playoffs. He had 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defensed in the team’s four postseason games.

Burks, who also played for the 49ers and Packers before coming to the Eagles in 2024, will vie for the same kind of role with the Bengals this year.