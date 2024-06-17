 Skip navigation
Bengals announce 10 training camp practices open to the public

  
Published June 17, 2024 02:19 PM

The Bengals have announced their training camp dates for this summer, including 10 practices fully open to the public.

The sessions will take place at the team’s practice fields, just west of Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati will begin the public-facing portion of training camp with the first of five sessions exclusively open to season-ticket members on Wednesday, July 24.

The team’s first practice open to the general public will be on Monday, July 29.

There is no charge for admission and no reservation is required for the team’s open practices. But Cincinnati has space for 1,250 fans in the bleachers plus more for standing-room only attendees. In its release, the team encouraged fans to arrive early to ensure a spot, as it’s first-come, first-served.

However, reservations are required for the team’s season-ticket member practice dates — one of which will be a joint session with the Colts on Aug. 20.

The Bengals have more information about their dates and times available on their website.