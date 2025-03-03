Bengals announce full coaching staff for 2025 season

The Bengals announced head coach Zac Taylor’s staff for the 2025 season on Monday.

It includes senior defensive assistant Sean Desai, whose hiring was reported last week, and the Bengals also announced that they have hired defensive assistant Mike Moon.

They will work under new defensive coordinator Al Golden and with secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, linebackers coach Mike Hodges, secondary/safeties coach Jordan Kovacs, defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, and defensive assistant Ronnie Regula.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher heads up the other side of the ball. The offensive staff also includes tight ends coach James Casey, running backs coach Justin Hill, assistant quarterbacks coach Fredi Knighten, quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe, assistant offensive line coach Michael McCarthy, offensive line coach Scott Peters, pass game coordinator Justin Rascati, assistant wide receivers coach Jordan Salkin, and wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

Darrin Simmons returns as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. Ben Jacobs will be the assistant special teams coach while Joey Boese is the director of player performance and head strength and conditioning coach. Diamond Simmons and Garrett Swanson are the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coaches while Doug Rosfeld will be the chief of staff.