Bengals hire Sean Desai as senior defensive assistant

  
Published February 24, 2025 04:57 PM

The Bengals are hiring Sean Desai as senior defensive assistant, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Desai spent last season in the same role with the Rams, helping the team with game planning.

He is a two-time defensive coordinator, having served in that role with the Bears in 2021 and with the Eagles in 2023. Both were one-year stints.

Desai, 41, began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach with the Bears in 2013. He worked his way up to the safeties coach (2019-20) before becoming the coordinator.

He also has coached with the Seahawks (2022).

Desai worked with new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden at Temple and the University of Miami.