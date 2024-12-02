 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals are 2-4 when scoring 33 or more points this season, rest of NFL is 52-1

  
Published December 2, 2024 03:44 PM

The Bengals’ 44-38 loss to the Steelers on Sunday continues a trend that has haunted Cincinnati all season: The Bengals’ offense puts plenty of points on the board, but the defense loses the game.

Through Sunday, NFL teams have scored 33 or more points in a game 59 times this season. The Bengals are 2-4 when they score 33 or more points. All other teams combined are 52-1 when they score 33 or more points.

In addition to Sunday’s 44-38 loss, the Bengals have lost games by scores of 41-38 to the Ravens, 35-34 to the Ravens and 38-33 to the Commanders. Only one other team has lost even once while scoring 33 points.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is putting up MVP numbers this season, leading the NFL with 3,337 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. But he’s not even in the MVP conversation, because the Bengals are 4-8. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is leading the NFL with 1,142 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, but he’s similarly being ignored in discussions of the offensive player of the year, because the Bengals keep losing.

It’s been a brutal season for the Bengals, who are fifth in the NFL with 335 points scored, but 31st in the NFL with 340 points allowed. An awesome offense is being let down by a disastrous defense.