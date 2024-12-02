Bengals are 2-4 when scoring 33 or more points this season, rest of NFL is 52-1

The Bengals’ 44-38 loss to the Steelers on Sunday continues a trend that has haunted Cincinnati all season: The Bengals’ offense puts plenty of points on the board, but the defense loses the game.

Through Sunday, NFL teams have scored 33 or more points in a game 59 times this season. The Bengals are 2-4 when they score 33 or more points. All other teams combined are 52-1 when they score 33 or more points.

In addition to Sunday’s 44-38 loss, the Bengals have lost games by scores of 41-38 to the Ravens, 35-34 to the Ravens and 38-33 to the Commanders. Only one other team has lost even once while scoring 33 points.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is putting up MVP numbers this season, leading the NFL with 3,337 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. But he’s not even in the MVP conversation, because the Bengals are 4-8. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is leading the NFL with 1,142 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, but he’s similarly being ignored in discussions of the offensive player of the year, because the Bengals keep losing.

It’s been a brutal season for the Bengals, who are fifth in the NFL with 335 points scored, but 31st in the NFL with 340 points allowed. An awesome offense is being let down by a disastrous defense.