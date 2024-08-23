 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Bengals begin roster cuts, waive 11 players

  
Published August 23, 2024 03:53 PM

After finishing their final preseason matchup on Thursday night, the Bengals have begun reducing their roster to 53 players — including letting go of one of their top picks from just a few years ago.

Cincinnati has waived offensive lineman Jackson Carman, a second-round pick in 2021.

Carman, 24, appeared in 17 games with six starts as a rookie. But then appeared in just three games in 2022 and two games last year.

Cincinnati has also waived receiver Hakeem Butler, running back Noah Cain, defensive end Andre Carter, linebacker Aaron Casey, safety Michael Dowell, cornerback Allan George, receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, guard Eric Miller, and defensive tackle Joshua Pryor.

All teams must be down to 53 players on their active roster by Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET.