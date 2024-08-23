Bengals begin roster cuts, waive 11 players

After finishing their final preseason matchup on Thursday night, the Bengals have begun reducing their roster to 53 players — including letting go of one of their top picks from just a few years ago.

Cincinnati has waived offensive lineman Jackson Carman, a second-round pick in 2021.

Carman, 24, appeared in 17 games with six starts as a rookie. But then appeared in just three games in 2022 and two games last year.

Cincinnati has also waived receiver Hakeem Butler, running back Noah Cain, defensive end Andre Carter, linebacker Aaron Casey, safety Michael Dowell, cornerback Allan George, receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, guard Eric Miller, and defensive tackle Joshua Pryor.

All teams must be down to 53 players on their active roster by Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET.