Bengals CB DJ Ivey designated to return to practice

The Bengals have designated cornerback DJ Ivey to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Wednesday.

It opens Ivey’s 21-day window, though the Bengals can activate Ivey at any time in that period.

Ivey, a seventh-round pick in 2023, went on the reserve list Aug. 27 with a knee injury. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while covering a punt in a December game against the Vikings.

He made three tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in eight games as a rookie.

The Bengals can use him with Dax Hill lost for the season.