Bengals claim Travis Bell off waivers

The Bengals claimed defensive lineman Travis Bell off waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

The Falcons cut Bell on Tuesday.

The rookie played two games for Atlanta this season. He totaled 30 defensive snaps total in the Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers and the Week 15 loss to the Panthers.

Bell totaled one tackle in each game.

The Bears drafted Bell out of Kennesaw State with a seventh-round pick this spring.

The Bears waived Bell out of the preseason but signed him back to their practice squad the next day. The Falcons signed Bell off the Bears’ practice squad on Oct. 31.