Bengals clear DE Cedric Johnson to return to practice

  
Published October 22, 2025 11:49 AM

The Bengals are getting some depth back along their defensive line.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that defensive end Cedric Johnson has been cleared to return to practice.

Johnson, 23, was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after suffering a calf injury during training camp.

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games as a rookie. He recorded seven total tackles with four QB hits and a sack.