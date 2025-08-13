Bengals coaches working to “showcase” Chase Brown’s tools this season

Quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t the only member of the Bengals who thinks running back Chase Brown has big things ahead of him this season.

After a quiet rookie season, the 2023 fifth-round pick broke out with 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns for the Bengals in 2024. That left offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher to call him “a top-10 back in the league” and he said the team wants Brown “ready to touch the ball as many times as possible.”

That goal led the team’s offensive coaches to rethink their run scheme for the 2025 season and running backs coach Justin Hill said the conversations were focused on Brown above all else.

“At the end of the conversation, it wasn’t about what we think looks good on the board,” Hill said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Associated Press. "[It was] what is Chase good at? How can we showcase his tools in the run game and in the pass game? Where we have in the run game right now is pretty true to who we think Chase is and what he can be.”

The Bengals showed that they can feed plenty of mouths on offense in 2024. They’d like to do that again this season while also winning enough games to see if their revised approach can lead to a long postseason run.