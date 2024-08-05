Bengals DE Cam Sample tore his Achilles

Bengals defensive end Cam Sample’s 2024 season is over before it started.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at a Monday press conference that Sample suffered a torn Achilles in practice last Thursday.

Sample was a 2021 fourth-round pick and he’s been part of a the defensive line rotation since coming to Cincinnati. He has recorded 68 tackles and five sacks in the regular season and he had seven tackles and a sack in six playoff outings.

The injury leaves the Bengals without some key depth behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson on the edges of their defense. Joseph Ossai and 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy will likely be a bigger part of those plans now.