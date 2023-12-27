Bengals designate Cam Taylor-Britt for return from IR

The Bengals may get cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt back in the lineup before the end of the regular season.

The team announced that they have designated Taylor-Britt for return from injured reserve. Taylor-Britt has missed the last five games with an ankle injury and can be added to the active roster at any point in the next 21 days, although the Bengals’ run won’t last that long if they don’t advance to the postseason.

Taylor-Britt has 46 tackles, four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and 10 passes defensed in 10 games this season.

If the Bengals want to activate Taylor-Britt for this weekend’s game against the Chiefs, they won’t need to open a roster spot. They waived defensive tackle Domenique Davis on Monday and re-signed him to their practice squad Wednesday.