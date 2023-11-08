Bengals designate Charlie Jones to return from IR

Wide receiver Charlie Jones will return to Bengals practice this week.

The team announced that Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Jones can practice with the team for the next 21 days and he can be activated at any point in that window, but will be unable to resume playing this season if he isn’t activated by the time it closes.

Jones has been sidelined with a thumb injury since the third week of the regular season.

The fourth-round pick only played three offensive snaps, but made an early splash as a punt returner. He had an 81-yard return for a touchdown in Week Two and averaged nearly 10 yards a return on seven other chances in that role.