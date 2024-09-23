 Skip navigation
Bengals elevate DT Domenique Davis from practice squad for Monday Night Football

  
Published September 23, 2024 04:18 PM

The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

Davis, 28, has not played a regular-season game since 2022.

He played two games that season, seeing action on 38 defensive snaps and three on special teams. Davis has three career tackles.

The Bengals have ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring) is doubtful.

So, Davis likely gets into the rotation at the position tonight against the Commanders.