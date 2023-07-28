Bengals expect Joe Burrow to miss several weeks with calf strain

It looks like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be sidelined for most, if not all, of training camp.

Burrow had to be carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after injuring his calf and head coach Zac Taylor offered an update on his condition Friday. Taylor said that Burrow suffered a calf strain and he will be out of action for “several weeks.”

Taylor repeated “several weeks” when asked if there was concern that Burrow’s absence could stretch into the regular season.

Given that timeframe, it seems like there’s a good chance that Burrow will not be on the field again until he signs a contract extension with the team. With no on-field work to do for the near future, there will be plenty of attention to devote to checking that box before the start of a regular season that the Bengals hope will lead into another extended postseason run.

Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian are the other quarterbacks on the Bengals roster. Taylor said he expects the team to add another one soon.