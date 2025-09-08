Bengals G Lucas Patrick out this week with a calf injury

The Bengals will have to make a change to their starting offensive line in Week 2.

Right guard Lucas Patrick left Sunday’s win over the Browns with a calf injury, and head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Patrick will miss at least this week’s game against the Jaguars as a result.

Patrick was injured 16 snaps into the win, and Dalton Risner played the other 36 snaps for Cincinnati. Risner signed with the team in late August, so he did not have much practice time before his number was called.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation you would draw up, but I had extreme confidence in myself to be able to step in and be a vessel to help the Bengals win when called upon,” Risner said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I was just called upon earlier than I thought.”

Patrick joined the Bengals this offseason after starting 10 of the 11 games he played for the Saints last season.

