Bengals grant Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade

The NFL’s 2024 sack leader could be on the move in the coming weeks.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals have given edge rusher Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson, 30, joined the Bengals in 2021 as a free agent, signing a new deal to keep him under contract through 2025 in July 2023. After recording 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, Hendrickson is in line for an extension. Having already franchise-tagged Tee Higgins with the intent to sign him to a long-term contract and Ja’Marr Chase also in line for a lucrative extension this offseason, Hendrickson is apparently the odd man out.

He’s currently due $15.8 million in base salary in 2025 with no money guaranteed. A trade would save Cincinnati $16 million against the cap.

A third-round pick in 2017, Hendrickson spent his first four seasons with New Orleans. He had a breakout season in 2020, registering 13.5 sacks after he’d had just 6.5 in his first three seasons. He has become one of the league’s best in Cincinnati, tallying 57.0 sacks per his four seasons with the club.

He’s earned a Pro Bowl berth in each of the last four seasons and was a first-team AP All-Pro for the first time in 2024. He also finished second in AP defensive player of the year voting.

While Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett has requested a trade, Cleveland has remained steadfast in wanting to keep him. With Hendrickson now on the market, teams with a need at the position have another solid option.