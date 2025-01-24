 Skip navigation
Bengals, Hamilton County resume lease negotiations amid “tumult” and “tension”

  
Published January 24, 2025 02:26 PM

One day at a time, the expiration of the Bengals’ lease at Paycor Stadium is getting closer and closer. It runs out next year, and landlord and tenant haven’t been getting along.

As explained by Chris Wetterich of the Cincinnati Business Courier, “tumult” exists between the two sides, which (as Wetterich puts it) “raises the obvious question about whether the Bengals have a decades-long future in Cincinnati.”

In July 2024, the Bengals pulled all extension offers and stopped negotiations. Earlier this month, the process resumed, “but tensions remain.”

Primary sticking points include the duration of a new deal and the contribution to be made by Hamilton County.

The Bengals believe that nearly $500 million in improvements identified in April 2022 should have already begun.

In September, the county submitted a framework for talks, which omitted key factors like length of extension and dollars. Generally, the money would come from a local sales tax, Ohio, the NFL, and the team.

As the saying goes, deadlines spur action. For now, a pretty important deadline is coming, and the Bengals don’t have any real alternatives that don’t involve packing up and leaving town.