Bengals OC Brian Callahan “just fuming” over offensive performance

The Bengals moved to 3-3 with a win over the Seahawks in Week Six, but offensive coordinator Brian Callahan didn’t find much to smile about when he reviewed the game.

Callahan’s unit produced 214 yards all day and only scored three points in the final 27:20 of the 17-13 victory. Callahan said that he doesn’t feel the team played well enough on offense to get a win and that “nobody coaching, nobody playing, has met our standard” for the desired level of play.

“I was on my couch last night watching on my iPad just fuming.” Callahan said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “We have too many good coaches, too many good players to not play to our standard we have set for ourselves.”

The Bengals have a bye in Week Seven that they can use to make adjustments to a unit that ranks 27th in points scored and last in offensive yards to this point in the season. If they can’t, it will be hard to consistently win games the way they did on their way to a division title in 2022.