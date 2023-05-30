 Skip navigation
Bengals, Packers to practice together this summer

  
Published May 30, 2023 09:24 AM

The Bengals will get an extended look at Packers quarterback Jordan Love this summer.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at a Tuesday press conference that his team will practice with the Packers ahead of their preseason game this summer.

That game, which will be the preseason opener for both teams, is set to be played in Cincinnati on Friday, August 11. Taylor said that the two teams will hold a joint practice on Wednesday, August 9 before taking a rest day to prepare for the game on Thursday.

The Packers are also expected to hold joint practices with the Patriots this summer before they match up in the second full week of preseason games. The Bengals are not scheduled for other joint practices at this point and they’ll likely be on guard against the session with the Packers devolving into anything like what happened during their practice with the Rams last summer.