Bengals place CB Dax Hill, OL Jaxson Kirkland on IR

  
Published October 8, 2024 03:30 PM

The Bengals have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Cincinnati announced the team has placed cornerback Dax Hill and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland on injured reserve.

Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury and Kirkland suffered a season-ending pectoral injury on Sunday.

To help replace them on the roster, the Bengals formally announced they’ve signed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber to the 53-man roster off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

The Bengals have also added cornerback Micah Abraham to their practice squad. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the spring and was waived at the end of August.