Bengals place Chase Brown on IR

The Bengals ruled running back Chase Brown out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers and it won’t be the last one that Brown misses.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next four games as a result of Saturday’s move.

Brown was a fifth-round pick this year and he’s appeared in five of the Bengals’ first six games this season. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he does have three catches for seven yards and two carries for six yards.

Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, and Chris Evans are the remaining backs on the Bengals roster.