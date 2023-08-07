Bengals place DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve

The Bengals placed rookie defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Maxwell injured his right knee.

He will end his season on injured reserve unless the Bengals work out an injury settlement and waive him from IR.

Maxwell signed with the Bengals in May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He was one of the team’s top rookie free agent signings.

Maxwell made 37.5 career sacks in his college career.

The Bengals top defensive tackles, D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou, are scheduled to become free agents in March.