Bengals place Joe Burrow on IR, sign Brett Rypien to 53-man roster

  
Published September 16, 2025 02:43 PM

The Bengals have made several roster moves official as the club sets itself up to deal with Joe Burrow’s extended absence.

Cincinnati officially placed Burrow on injured reserve, as he’s expected to miss three months after surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe.

Jake Browning is set to be the team’s starter in Burrow’s absence.

As one corresponding move, Cincinnati has signed Brett Rypien to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad. He’s set to be Browning’s backup.

Additionally, Cincinnati made the signings of quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad official. The Bengals also signed receiver Kendric Pryor to their practice squad. Pryor had been with the Bengals during the offseason program and training camp.