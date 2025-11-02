Bengals RB Chase Brown: We have to finish the f’ing game

The Bengals blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in their Week 8 loss to the Jets and it looked for a moment on Sunday like they might pull off a comeback of their own against the Bears this week.

Joe Flacco threw touchdown passes to Noah Fant and Andrei Iosivas in less than a minute to put the Bengals up 42-41 with 54 seconds left to play. A defensive stop would have gotten the Bengals a much-needed win, but they gave up a 14-yard run to Caleb Williams on a third down and then let tight end Colston Loveland break free for a 58-yard game-winning touchdown one play later.

After the game, Bengals running back Chase Brown was asked what he was thinking while the Bears were going down to win the game.

“They played really well at the start of the season, they were carrying us on their back. So now that we’re stepping up, we just got to play complementary football,” Brown said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f—king game. Like, just end it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f—king game. Get us the ball back. Let us f—king go to 22 victory, and let’s end the game. That’s how I feel.”

NFL researcher Dante Koplovitz-Fleming noted that the Bengals are the first team in the Super Bowl era to allow 500-plus yards, 38-plus points and have zero takeaways in consecutive games. The Bengals made a big change on defense by hiring Al Golden as their coordinator after the unit’s disappointing 2024 season, but it looks like they’ll need to make more of them to get the team where it needs to be.