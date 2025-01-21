Bengals re-sign TE Cam Grandy

The Bengals took care of a little roster housekeeping on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed tight end Cam Grandy for the 2025 season. Grandy was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so the Bengals would have retained his rights by tendering him a contract.

Grandy signed with the Bengals last year after going undrafted out of Illinois State. He opened the year on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster in November.

Grandy had five catches for 28 yards in eight overall appearances during the regular season.

Drew Sample, Erick All, and Tanner McLachlan are the other tight ends under contract in Cincinnati. Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson are both set for free agency in March.