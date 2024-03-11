Bengals re-sign Trayveon Williams

There’s some uncertainty about whether Joe Mixon will remain with the Bengals for the 2024 season, but none exists with his backfield mate Trayveon Williams.

Williams has signed a one-year extension with the Bengals. The team announced the deal, but no other terms on Monday.

The Bengals drafted Williams in the sixth round in 2019 and he has appeared in 51 games with the team, including all 17 games last season. He ran 15 times for 69 yards and caught seven passes for 10 yards while handling kickoff returns for the second straight year. Williams also plays a central role on the Bengals’ other special teams units.

Mixon’s future is in some doubt because he has one year left on his contract and moving on would give the Bengals about $6 million in cap space. Chase Brown and Chris Evans are also on the running back depth chart in Cincinnati.