Bengals release Nick Scott

The Bengals are set to sign Geno Stone when the league year begins and they released another safety ahead of that move becoming official.

The team announced the release of Nick Scott on Wednesday afternoon. Scott signed a three-year deal with the Bengals as a free agent last year.

Scott started 10 of the 17 games he played for the team and recorded 57 tackles and a fumble recovery. He had 157 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles over four seasons with the Rams.

The move clears $2.3 million in cap space for Cincinnati while leaving behind $2 million in dead money.