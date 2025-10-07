Bengals release QB Mike White from practice squad

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team will evaluate their quarterback options for Week 6, but Mike White won’t be under consideration to start against the Packers in Green Bay.

The Bengals announced that they have released White from their practice squad. White signed with the team in the wake of Joe Burrow’s toe injury in Week 2.

Defensive lineman Howard Cross III was signed to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jake Browning has started the last three games for the Bengals. They have lost all three of those contests, which is why Taylor is considering a change this week.

Brett Rypien is on the 53-man roster as Browning’s backup and Sean Clifford, who signed at the same time as White, remains on the practice squad.