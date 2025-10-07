 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billb_251007.jpg
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
bucs_dk_pft.jpg
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
nbc_pft_jaxwin_251007.jpg
Lloyd’s pick-six keys Jaguars’ win over Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Bengals release QB Mike White from practice squad

  
Published October 7, 2025 09:47 AM

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team will evaluate their quarterback options for Week 6, but Mike White won’t be under consideration to start against the Packers in Green Bay.

The Bengals announced that they have released White from their practice squad. White signed with the team in the wake of Joe Burrow’s toe injury in Week 2.

Defensive lineman Howard Cross III was signed to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jake Browning has started the last three games for the Bengals. They have lost all three of those contests, which is why Taylor is considering a change this week.

Brett Rypien is on the 53-man roster as Browning’s backup and Sean Clifford, who signed at the same time as White, remains on the practice squad.