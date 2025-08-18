 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Bengals remain the betting favorites to keep Trey Hendrickson

  
Published August 18, 2025 10:55 AM

The Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Will they actually trade him?

The bettors aren’t buying it. The Bengals are the -450 favorite to be the team for which he plays his next snap, via DraftKings.

The Panthers are +500 to be the team that trades for him, with the Lions at +800.

Next are the Colts and Packers at +1000, followed by the Chargers and Cardinals at +1400.

The Commanders and 49ers have +1700 odds, and the always-lurking Eagles are at +1800.

The ideal landing spot would be a team that is in the Super Bowl window, and that views Hendrickson as a player who may help push them over the top. Then there’s the question of whether the Bengals would trade him to another AFC team.

The NFC contenders seem to be the best destination: Lions, Packers, Commanders, 49ers. And, yes, the always-lurking Eagles.

To make a trade happen, a team has to be willing to give Hendrickson the contract he wants, and to give the Bengals the compensation they seek.

The more the Bengals want, the more reasonable it is to say to the Bengals, “If that’s how you view him, why don’t you just pay him?”