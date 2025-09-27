Bengals rule out Noah Fant, Shemar Stewart for Monday night vs. Broncos

Cincinnati will be without tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shemar Stewart on Monday night in Denver.

The Bengals’ injury report lists Fant and Stewart as out for the game against the Broncos. They won’t make the trip to Denver.

This will be the second straight game Stewart, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick, has missed with an ankle injury.

Fant suffered a concussion last week and has not cleared the concussion protocol.