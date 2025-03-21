 Skip navigation
Bengals sign free agent OG Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal

  
Published March 21, 2025 03:57 PM

The Bengals signed free agent offensive guard Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Patrick recently visited Cincinnati.

A year ago, Patrick signed a one-year deal with the Saints and started 10 games for the team before landing on injured reserve. He has appeared in 107 career regular-season games with 64 starts for the Packers (2017-21), Bears (2022-23) and Saints (2024).

Patrick has seen action in five postseason games with three starts for Green Bay.

The Bengals released Alex Cappa and re-signed Cody Ford earlier in the offseason. They also have Cordell Volson on hand at guard while Ted Karras remains in place at center.